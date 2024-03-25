Luis Diaz‘s dad has become quite the popular figure among Liverpool supporters thanks to his exuberance while supporting his son, and it’s resulted in a lot of viral moments!

Luis Manuel Diaz is one of a kind, his infectious personality, dance routines and celebrations are often seen while scrolling on various social media platforms.

Diaz Sr has endured quite the year following his horrific kidnapping experience, but he is not allowing it to have any control of him as he supports his son around the world.

The latest example comes from Colombia’s friendly win over Spain at West Ham‘s stadium, which saw Liverpool’s No. 7 notch an assist during his 90-minute outing.

But it was Diaz Sr, also known as Papa Diaz, who stole the spotlight with a video of him dancing, which had Liverpool fans in hysterics:

Papa Diaz living his best life pic.twitter.com/DN4IpXydR9 — Vision ?? (@Lfc__vision) March 23, 2024

He is quite the vibe, and seemingly never says no to showing off his moves! The man cannot and will not be stopped:

He moves like he’s 19 years old pic.twitter.com/GIJvYds3b4 — Vision ?? (@Lfc__vision) March 23, 2024

Someone said he has more energy then Gakpo ??pic.twitter.com/sNzLG6HE2y — Vision ?? (@Lfc__vision) March 23, 2024

This man just an incredible vibe pic.twitter.com/cATtOixqI7 — Vision ?? (@Lfc__vision) March 23, 2024

He loves to dance … pic.twitter.com/VtFqGwevCU — Vision ?? (@Lfc__vision) March 23, 2024

And he puts just as much heart and soul into supporting Luis, whether it be for Liverpool or Colombia – it means he’s accrued quite the away credits!

When he just got released and watched his son Luis Diaz score a brace to beat brazil ???pic.twitter.com/eFU47q0APb — Vision ?? (@Lfc__vision) March 23, 2024

Who can forget this iconic celebration pic.twitter.com/FWJh435uyL — Vision ?? (@Lfc__vision) March 23, 2024

Take 39 seconds out of your day and watch how much that goal from Diaz meant to him. Proud of our number 7!! He kept going no matter how many chances he missed and just look how happy Papa Diaz is. ??? pic.twitter.com/gIiB3ObVnp — Laith (@LFC_Laith) February 22, 2024

Luis Diaz’s father is in attendance at the Etihad! Happy to see him safe in the UK. pic.twitter.com/M7CDzqyvg1 — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) November 25, 2023

just sharing our Daiquris with Luis Diaz’s dad wby? pic.twitter.com/mUTwEeZvhk — Loren Wahedi (@Loren_Wahedi) February 25, 2024

And he never misses an opportunity to take photos, he’s amassing quite the collection with the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Mo Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland:

Luis Diaz's dad, Mane, is living his best life ? (via @mane_diaz_26) pic.twitter.com/zSBS8UZoM3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 21, 2024

Papa Diaz hugging @MoSalah. Things you love to see ? pic.twitter.com/rvBqWt6d55 — IG ‘Trust In KLOPP’ (@imran_IGG) March 17, 2024

Bro is everywhere. Papa Diaz to replace klopp next season. pic.twitter.com/YEVtPT4eST — Zombie (@ZombieRMFC) March 10, 2024

Jurgen Klopp and Papa Diaz ?? pic.twitter.com/l9KUCFn5iF — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) February 23, 2024

Papa Diaz is just out here living his best life, and you cannot fault him for doing so! His passion and enthusiasm is unstoppable, and something tells us there will be a lot more viral moments to come.