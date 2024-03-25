The majority of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad are on international duty, but there has been opportunity for downtime for all, which includes Alexis Mac Allister at an LA Lakers game.

The March international break is the last time the current season will take a pause before it reaches its finale in May, the calm before the storm.

Liverpool will be eager to see their international contingent return fit and healthy, and those on the injury list edge closer to a return to action.

And it so far so good for Mac Allister, who is in the United States for two friendlies with Argentina, which took him to Los Angeles and a Lakers game.

The midfielder shared on Instagram that he got to see LeBron James in action as the LA Lakers overcame the Indiana Pacers:

Nice to see our No. 10 getting some downtime!

Those who have not been called up for international duty, primarily due to injury, have also been making the most of their break, and it took Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson to London.

Both were in attendance at Wembley on Saturday evening for Brazil’s 1-0 win over England, with Liverpool’s No. 1 in the stands with his family while Trent made a presence in the tunnel.

As for Mohamed Salah, where else would he be but the gym?

Egypt agreed to Liverpool’s request for an exemption and it’s an invaluable opportunity for Salah to take a break having only just returned from injury, let’s hope this spells trouble for the opposition on return!

Stefan Bajcetic shared photos of the Louvre in Paris, while Adrian is enjoying the sunshine that the Maldives offers during the break – we’re still waiting for the sun to reappear in England so it was a great choice.

Finally, Klopp has been busy during the break, first surprising staff with a visit to a seafood restaurant in Cornwall before making the trip back to Liverpool for the Legends game.

There he was pictured with the likes of Sven Goran-Eriksson and Jerzy Dudek, while also gushing over Steven Gerrard taking part.

Klopp: Omg stevie is playing Never leave us, Jurgen ?? pic.twitter.com/jSk9DkXlMZ — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) March 24, 2024

Less than a week until Liverpool return to action against Brighton, it can’t come soon enough!