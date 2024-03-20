Liverpool’s post-Jurgen Klopp era is taking shape, and the club’s new sporting director has been hailed as the “right person” to help lead a new chapter at Anfield.

The Reds have a new sporting director, with Richard Hughes to get work at the AXA Training Centre on June 1 after a decade at Bournemouth.

The appointment was made by FSG’s CEO of Football, Michael Edwards, who has worked closely with Hughes in the past and subsequently developed a strong relationship.

It is why Edwards has been left in no doubt that Liverpool have the “right man” as sporting director, insisting he has ‘complete trust’ in the 44-year-old.

On Hughes’ appointment, Edwards told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted Richard has agreed to join us in this vitally important position.

“I’ve known him for half of my life in a professional and personal capacity, and he is absolutely someone who embodies the best values of Liverpool FC. I trust him completely.

“He has outstanding judgement and a track record of making smart decisions which benefit the organisations he represents.

“Both Richard and I are aware of the weight of responsibility that comes with working in this capacity for a club such as this. The fact he is excited and energised by the challenge ahead is important.

“It is clear to everyone that Jürgen will leave a legacy to build upon and in Richard we have the right person to make the key decisions and offer the leadership to take us forward into a bright future.

“As one very successful chapter will come to a close for Liverpool in the summer, the objective of everyone here is for another one to begin – and with Richard I am confident we have the right person in position for us to achieve this aim.”

Edwards and Hughes first met at Portsmouth in the mid-2000s, with the former a performance analyst and the latter a midfielder still in the early stages of his 16-year playing career.

This existing relationship and the high regard they hold for each other only serves to help Liverpool as they plot out a future without their German talisman.

With a new manager to appoint, transfers and player contracts to sort, they will have their hands full.