Liverpool have been handed a welcome boost after Egypt accepted the club’s request to allow Mohamed Salah to sit out of international action this month.

Salah’s injury troubles date back to the Africa Cup of Nations, and he only made his return from a reoccurrence of his hamstring injury off the bench at Sparta Prague in midweek.

His presence is a boost for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, who have been eager to protect the No. 11 as best they can, and that included asking for an exemption from Egypt for the upcoming break.

The club sent a letter asking for his omission from the squad, but the Egyptian FA and new manager Hossam Hassan were quite insistent that if he made a comeback he would be required for their upcoming friendly.

Salah was initially called up to lead his side this month, but he has now been cut, as per Egyptian sources, to allow him more time to build up his fitness after missing a total 10 games since his injury in January.

It is a welcome surprise to see Egypt put Salah’s health above a friendly tournament in the UAE, especially when manager Hassan was one to hit out at the 31-year-old for returning to Merseyside for treatment during AFCON.

He previously said: “If I was the Egypt manager and he told me his desire to travel to Liverpool, I would tell him to continue there, and we have capable men in the national team.”

The decision comes after meetings with various parties, including Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports.

The international break follows Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford in the FA Cup on March 17, with their return to action coming against Brighton at Anfield on March 31.

While there are three games to play – inclusive of the visit of City – before the first international break of the year, that Salah has been prioritised is a huge and welcome boost.