Fernando Torres was “really happy” to be back at Anfield and scoring in front of the Kop again, and he revealed it was the first time he’s played football since retiring five years ago!

Torres is still very much a decisive figure for Liverpool supporters, but the Spaniard was given a warm reception at Anfield for his first-ever appearance in the Legends match.

The former No. 9 rounded off the scoring by scoring the fourth goal in a 4-2 comeback win over Ajax, and was given a standing ovation by a sold out crowd when his number was called late on.

The 40-year-old turned back the clock and gave fans a hit of nostalgia, and the moment proved just as special for him on his return – and he’s already looking forward to a repeat!

“It’s the first time I’ve played since I finished football, five years ago, so I’m not fit, trust me!” Torres told reporters after the charity match.

“I do my best to train every day and to be able to come again next season and do a little bit better.

“It’s always special to play at Anfield and score in front of the Kop, even more today [as] we know we are here to help the foundation, which is the main thing.

“We are all really happy to be here, it doesn’t matter if we have things to do, always happy to help.

“It’s the first time I can come because I am coaching and, normally, I cannot find the time, so I was really looking forward to [it].

“It’s also a special day for Mr. Eriksson, he can now feel how special this club is. Absolutely beautiful day for everybody.”

It truly was a memorable day all in the name of the LFC Foundation, which will benefit thousands in the local area and beyond.

The Torres-shaped hole in some hearts may never quite heal, but occasions like this go to show how special this club truly is, and the Spaniard contributed a great deal and is seemingly eager to do so again.

We’ll see you next year then, Fernando!