Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed he expects to be back in “a couple of weeks,” having been sidelined with a serious knee injury since February 10.

For the first time in six seasons, Alexander-Arnold will not break the 40-game mark when it comes to appearances for Liverpool this term.

The right-back has been out since the 3-1 victory over Burnley in February, missing the last 10 games so far after aggravating an existing knee injury.

With Liverpool now in the run-in as they target silverware in the Premier League and Europa League, there are hopes that Alexander-Arnold will be back soon to play a key role.

And speaking to Sky Sports before the 2-1 win at home to Brighton on Sunday, the vice-captain revealed the timeline for his return.

“It’s going well now, [I am] finally in the final stages and just excited to get back out there,” he explained.

“It’s hard watching and not being a part of it. It’s one of the longest [injuries] of my career so far, it gives you that hunger to get back out there and perform.

“I think a couple of weeks [and I’ll be back], if everything keeps going well and there’s no setbacks.”

Two weeks would rule Alexander-Arnold out for at least three more games – and likely four, with the visit of Crystal Palace landing on April 14 – but he could still play a crucial role before the campaign concludes.

While Alexander-Arnold’s injury was a bitter blow to Liverpool at the time, however, in his absence Conor Bradley has proven himself a worthy starter.

There could now finally be genuine competition for a starting spot at right-back – with Joe Gomez also in supreme form this season – with the No. 66 under no illusions.

“[I’ve] got to keep working hard, I’m not going to get back into the team [on reputation],” he admitted.

“It’s not what I’m expecting. But it’s exciting. I want to get out there, help the lads and be in a title race.”