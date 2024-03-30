Fernando Torres is spending the weekend shadowing Jurgen Klopp, and his presence in training caused quite the squabble between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah!

The ex-Red and current Atletico Madrid U19s boss is back on Merseyside for behind-the-scenes insight into first-team operations and the academy to aid his management career.

And as the first-team squad got ready for training Torres made his presence known, and neither Alexander-Arnold nor Salah could help but wind each other up.

Their exchange went a little something like this:

Salah: “He’s (Torres) fitter than you!”

Trent: “He’s better than you. If he (Torres) plays with me, he scores 50. You play with me, you score 20.

“When I cross I would like somebody who scores, he (Salah) doesn’t score when I cross.”

Like two kids bickering as the parent watches on!

Incredibly, Alexander-Arnold has assisted Salah just 11 times at Liverpool, so perhaps he does have a point when he says he wants more end product from his deliveries into the box.

The two will be reunited in the coming weeks when the vice-captain makes his injury return, and the hope is they can combine quickly to help Liverpool in their push for two more trophies this season.

Torres was able to watch Salah during Liverpool training on Friday, though, former team-mates reunited after their time at Chelsea, but perhaps the less we talk about that, the better.

On his visit to the AXA Training Centre, Torres told the club’s website: “I’ve had the opportunity to see how everything works from the inside, which is great.

“I’m a big fan of Jurgen and his staff all around the AXA training facility, which is very different to when I was here, so obviously the club grows a lot, and I have the chance to see why.

“There are many reasons but it’s amazing to be here and to be able to meet with Jurgen, Pep [Lijnders] and all the staff to learn and try to understand the Liverpool way.”