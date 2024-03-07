Liverpool have added two more players to their Europa League squad ahead of the clash with Sparta Prague, though one of them has not made the trip.

The Reds take on Sparta in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday evening, with 23 players travelling to the Czech Republic to take part.

That included, for the first time in the Europa League and the second time this season, 20-year-old Polish forward Mateusz Musialowski.

UEFA have now confirmed the registration of both Musialowski and Jayden Danns, who are now eligible to feature in the Europa League for Liverpool via list B.

Danns, however, was not in the travelling squad after suffering a concussion against Nottingham Forest.

Rules stipulate that clubs can register an unlimited number of players aged 21 or under outside of their initial Europa League squad, provided they have been on the books for two or more years.

That is why neither Trey Nyoni, 16, or Amara Nallo, 17, are included despite training with the first team in the buildup.

Nyoni and Nallo were signed in the summer, from Leicester and West Ham respectively, meaning they would have needed to take one of the 25 spots on list A.

For Musialowski, involvement at Sparta brings his second glimpse of first-team football so far this season, having travelled with Liverpool for the FA Cup win over Southampton last month – though he did not make the matchday squad.

The versatile attacker will be on the bench against Sparta, with clubs able to name 12 substitutes for games in UEFA competitions.

If he were to come on it would mark a long-awaited debut for Musialowski, who joined from Polish side SMS Lodz in 2020 and has been highly rated throughout his time in the academy.

His only appearance for Jurgen Klopp‘s side so far came in a 3-0 defeat to Strasbourg in a pre-season friendly at Anfield in 2022.

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, however, the chances are that Musialowski is not being slated for a long-term role.