Liverpool return to action in the Premier League with a tricky test at home to Brighton. Here’s how you can watch Liverpool vs. Brighton online and on TV.

It has been a long couple of weeks waiting for Liverpool’s chance to relight their season after a gutting 4-3 FA Cup defeat to Man United.

With Man City and Arsenal playing later on, the Reds can put extra pressure on both those sides with three points at Anfield.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 2pm (GMT) – or 9am in New York, 6am in Los Angeles, 12am (Monday) in Sydney, 5pm in Dubai and 4pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brighton is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Brighton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brighton is being shown live on USA Network and Telemundo in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brighton is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

