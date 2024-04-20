Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has emerged as a surprise name among the ‘favourites’ to take over as Liverpool’s next manager, having already rejected Tottenham.

While the focus is on Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, the claim that Liverpool will be “brave over popular” when it comes to appointing Jurgen Klopp‘s successor adds to the intrigue.

Perhaps, like Xabi Alonso, the overwhelming favourite will not to be coach the Reds turn to.

There are other names touted for the job, including Feyenoord manager Slot, who is overseeing another impressive campaign after turning down Tottenham last summer.

He is now second-favourite among bookmakers to replace Klopp, with odds as low as 12/1 – behind only Amorim (2/7) and tied with Roberto De Zerbi (12/1).

Who is Arne Slot?

A 45-year-old former midfielder whose playing career was spent entirely in the Netherlands, Slot began life as a manager with AZ Alkmaar.

Going on to join Feyenoord ahead of the 2021/22 season, he led the Rotterdam side to third in the Eredivisie before clinching the title the following campaign.

That led to interest from Tottenham as they sought a replacement for Antonio Conte, but he turned down their advances in favour of staying with Feyenoord.

This time out, his side are on course to finish second behind PSV Eindhoven and on Saturday will contest the KNVB Cup final against NEC Nijmegen.

Feyenoord recently attracted headlines for their 6-0 thrashing of Ajax, in which they restricted their opponents to just one shot while firing 30 of their own on goal.

Could he take over at Liverpool?

There is cause to believe that Slot would score highly within Liverpool’s data-led research when it comes to their potential managers.

Not only does he have the honours to back him up – winning the Eredivisie last season and finishing runners-up in the Europa Conference League in 2021/22 – but his attractive brand of football has caught the eye, too.

He has shown a willingness to integrate youth and is seen as a strong man-manager, while his free-scoring side has the second-best goal difference in this season’s Eredivisie (+54).

Speaking amid speculation over a switch to Tottenham this time last year, Slot was quoted by Sky Sports as saying: “My next step will not be a club in Holland.

“If that is my next step, then I’ve failed completely. The normal next step will be to go abroad and I’ve always said the best league in the world is the Premier League.”