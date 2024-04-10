Jurgen Klopp watched over a 25-man squad ahead of his side’s Europa League meeting with Atalanta on Thursday – and there were positives all around on the injury front.

The Reds host Atalanta at Anfield in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final on Thursday and head into the clash with an injury list that has eased considerably in recent days.

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic and Diogo Jota all returned to full training on Tuesday and were involved in the session as normal on Wednesday.

Klopp said “we will use them in the next days and weeks” but was coy as to their immediate availability, either way, it is a major boost at this juncture of the season.

The quartet trained alongside their team-mates in front of the cameras at the AXA Training Centre as they put the final touches on their preparations for their 50th game of the campaign.

Wataru Endo was present, as too Ibrahima Konate after being unused at Old Trafford over the weekend – question is, how long does the Frenchman play on Thursday if he is also to be involved on Sunday?

With Klopp’s squad now closer to full strength, a number of youngsters dropped out likely in favour of preparing with the under-21s for their Old Trafford meeting with Man United on Friday.

There was no Jayden Danns, James McConnell or Lewis Koumas in the training squad, though Bobby Clark was retained.

That academy fixture could also involve Bajcetic after Klopp revealed the latest plans are to see him get game time with the U21s and “see how he deals with that.”

With games played every midweek and weekend for the foreseeable, rotation is expected from Klopp at Anfield and we will only know the full extent when the team news is release at least an hour before kickoff.

Liverpool squad in training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jones, Bajcetic, Clark

Forwards: Jota, Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo

Not in training: Matip (injured), Thiago (injured), Doak (injured), McConnell, Danns, Koumas