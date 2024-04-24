Jurgen Klopp has made six changes for his final Merseyside derby, as Liverpool visit Everton needing a win to maintain their title hopes.

The Reds are now in the backseat in terms of their title challenge, but can keep up the pressure on Arsenal and Man City with victory at Goodison Park.

After fielding a rotated side for the 3-1 win at Fulham at the weekend, Klopp has shuffled his pack again.

Alisson is mainstay in goal, and starts behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Alexis Mac Allister is restored to the No. 6 role, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones further forward.

In light of Diogo Jota‘s new injury, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez make up Klopp’s preferred forward line.

Despite the absence of Jota and Cody Gakpo, who is missing as his partner goes into labour, Liverpool still have a strong bench to call upon.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Clark, Gravenberch, Elliott, Danns

Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Harrison, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Keane, Young, Hunt, Onana, Gomes, Warrington, Danjuma, Chermiti