Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to his Liverpool side as they visit Man United in the Premier League, with sights set on another victory to stay top.

The Reds are back at Old Trafford exactly three weeks on from their 4-3 collapse in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

A similar result must be avoided as they look to maintain the pace ahead of Arsenal and Man City, and Klopp has named another strong side.

• LIVE: Man United vs. Liverpool – Follow the huge league match here!

Caoimhin Kelleher makes his 25th start of the campaign between the sticks, having now surpassed Alisson when it comes to minutes played this season.

Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson make up the back four.

The fit-again Wataru Endo is restored to the base of the midfield after being rested for the 3-1 win over Sheffield United in midweek.

Endo is joined Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in the more advanced roles.

Finally, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez all start in attack again.

That makes only one change from the side that started in the FA Cup, with Bradley replacing Joe Gomez, who is on a strong substitutes bench.

Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch also drop out along with Gomez from the 3-1 win over Sheffield United in midweek.

Harry Maguire and 19-year-old Willy Kambwala start at centre-back for United, with Erik ten Hag looking to have gone for Aaron Wan-Bissaka up against Salah again.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jones, Gakpo, Danns

Man United: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Kambwala, Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Substitutes: Bayindir, Amass, Ogunneye, Amrabat, Eriksen, Mount, Forson, Antony, Diallo