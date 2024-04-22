With the news that Ruben Amorim is now unlikely to be targeted as Liverpool’s new manager, fans have reacted to various candidates to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

After weeks of speculation over Amorim being front-runner to take over at the end of the season, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein now reports he is “unlikely” to become next manager.

Instead, West Ham are considering the Sporting CP boss as a potential successor to David Moyes – which has come as shock news to Liverpool fans.

It comes after Ornstein’s recent claim that the club were prepared to be “brave over popular” when it came to identifying their successor to Klopp.

Since this latest update, a host of names have been mentioned as possible targets – and, perhaps fittingly, few have proven popular among supporters.

Here’s how Liverpool fans have taken to the news on Amorim and potential alternatives to step into the dugout at Anfield.

Roberto De Zerbi could be the new favourite…

Richard Hughes wanted De Zerbi at Bournemouth, so he must be the favourite if this is true.

Ornstein doesn’t get much wrong tbf! https://t.co/xqA9GEaN5w — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 22, 2024

According to Ornstein, Ruben Amorim is unlikley to ”prove the preffered candidate” for Liverpool. Read between the lines and it sounds like Liverpool have identified who they want. Who’s your guess? Mine’s Roberto De Zerbi or Thomas Frank. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) April 22, 2024

At a loss who Liverpool might turn to. Most viable options are Roberto De Zerbi, Arne Slot or Thomas Tuchel. Not sure any are to my liking but preference would go to De Zerbi. My suspicion is that Paolo Fonseca is high up the list (which worries me). — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) April 22, 2024

got a feeling it will be De Zerbi — Sarah (@sarahhansenh) April 22, 2024

De Zerbi would be a massive mistake — Harry (@Harry_W25) April 22, 2024

Appointing De Zerbi, Gary O’Neil or anyone in the Premier League at the moment will be Brendan Rodgers version 2. Utter disaster. — Martin (@Turner_LFC) April 22, 2024

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot’s odds have dropped…

Very interesting this. Amorim been the overwhelming favourite for the Liverpool Job since Alonso decided to stay at Leverkusen. I have heard we like Feyenoord manager, Arne Slot. Intriguing to see now who we do actually get as the new #LFC Manager. https://t.co/X2gEKvd3pS — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) April 22, 2024

I like the idea of Arne Slot. Remember when Spurs were looking at him 12 months ago and he seemed like a good coach. Plus not knowing a lot allows me to delude myself into thinking he's the second coming of Cruyff. — Taffin (@CalvLyfeson) April 22, 2024

There has to be a reason that Arne Slot shot up the bettings odds out of nowhere…probably gonna be him — BEN (@SMXLFC) April 22, 2024

Arne Slot now 2nd favourite according to the bookies. This is going to be a fascinating few years for Liverpool Football Club. — Ishan (@IWLFC98) April 22, 2024

Could Jose Mourinho’s presence at Craven Cottage be a bizarre clue?

genuinely why would Jose Mourinho be at Fulham vs Liverpool? pic.twitter.com/FbSbLb7Qqx — ???™? (@joepearce_) April 22, 2024

Mourinho at Fulham makes sense now pic.twitter.com/D6uhd82SYP — – (@AnfieldRd96) April 22, 2024

Mourinho one year contract then round 2 for Xabi pic.twitter.com/VFtJoeWUC7 — ? (@UsmanIfc) April 22, 2024

There’s no need to panic at all over the next manager. We can’t get better than what we’ve got. This has been the first time it’s happened. Everyone else is a downgrade so let’s just embrace the madness and get Jose in for 18 months. — ????? (@Pablotommo_) April 22, 2024

Plenty of other names were suggested…

When I had a look for Klopp successors last month, these were the gettable options who showed up as dominant in the data: Nagelsmann, Conceicao, Amorim, Xavi, Tuchel, Schmidt, Flick, Inzaghi, Gasperini, De Zerbi and Alonso. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) March 28, 2024

Keep an eye on Roger Schmidt — Trond Findahl* (@Truba9) April 22, 2024

We’re gonna end up with Thomas Frank — Tom Little (@TomL1ttle_) April 22, 2024

Arne Slot or Gary O’Neil defo — Rg (@ReeceGray460) April 22, 2024

Who should Liverpool target as their next manager? Let us know in the comments!