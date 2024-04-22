★ PREMIUM
De Zerbi? Slot? Mourinho?! – Fans react to shock new Liverpool manager update

With the news that Ruben Amorim is now unlikely to be targeted as Liverpool’s new manager, fans have reacted to various candidates to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

After weeks of speculation over Amorim being front-runner to take over at the end of the season, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein now reports he is “unlikely” to become next manager.

Instead, West Ham are considering the Sporting CP boss as a potential successor to David Moyes – which has come as shock news to Liverpool fans.

It comes after Ornstein’s recent claim that the club were prepared to be “brave over popular” when it came to identifying their successor to Klopp.

Since this latest update, a host of names have been mentioned as possible targets – and, perhaps fittingly, few have proven popular among supporters.

Here’s how Liverpool fans have taken to the news on Amorim and potential alternatives to step into the dugout at Anfield.

 

Roberto De Zerbi could be the new favourite…

 

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot’s odds have dropped…

 

Could Jose Mourinho’s presence at Craven Cottage be a bizarre clue?

 

Plenty of other names were suggested…

Who should Liverpool target as their next manager? Let us know in the comments!

