Despite being widely considered front-runner for the Liverpool job, Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is now viewed as “unlikely” to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

Upon the news of Xabi Alonso’s ongoing commitment to Bayer Leverkusen, Amorim was presented as the leading candidate to replace Klopp at the end of the season.

But after claims of talks between the Portuguese’s representatives and the club, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has now claimed he is “unlikely he will prove the preferred candidate.”

This comes with new interest in Amorim from West Ham, who are considering both him and Julen Lopetegui to potentially take over from David Moyes if he departs.

It is a shock update given the belief that Amorim would step into the dugout at Anfield, with Liverpool now seemingly assessing other targets.

Interestingly, odds have dropped over Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, who is now second-favourite among bookmakers behind Amorim at 6/1.

Slot, who typically favours a 4-2-3-1 setup, lifted the KNVB Cup on Sunday following a 1-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen.

Slot the new favourite

Feyenoord won the Eredivisie title last season and are likely to finish second this time out, though sitting nine points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven with four games to play, they are still in with a chance of a double.

Amorim’s Sporting are now two games away from winning the Portuguese top flight, with fans urging their manager to stay during a 3-0 victory over Vitoria SC.

Brighton‘s Roberto De Zerbi (5/1), Bournemouth‘s Gary O’Neil (15/1) and Bologna’s Thiago Motta (15/1) are among the other favourites as Liverpool take a data-led approach to identifying their next manager.