An emotional moment shared by injured Liverpool fan Seán Cox and Jurgen Klopp has touched supporters everywhere, as the pair met at Anfield on Sunday.

In 2018, Cox was indiscriminately attacked by Roma thugs outside Anfield before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final first leg.

As a result, he and his family’s lives changed, with the father of three suffering severe brain injuries that left him unable to speak or walk.

As he continues his recovery, he visited Anfield for the Liverpool vs. Brighton match, after which he was reunited with Klopp, who was delighted to see the supporter.

Jürgen welcomes Seán Cox and his family to Anfield after yesterday's game ?? pic.twitter.com/McuSUB8A6I — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 1, 2024

Cox was visibly pleased to see the German and even managed to stand up to embrace Klopp before the pair shared a few close, private words.

From such a devastating incident six years ago, it was heartwarming to see Cox and his family happy in their lives that were changed so drastically overnight.

Klopp and Liverpool have been supporters of the family since the attack, as friend of the Cox family Stephen Felle explained.

He told the Irish Independent: “They had to do mechanical work on one of the chairs just outside the director’s box so it can be taken out to allow Seán’s wheelchair to wheel out.

“They’ve left the removable chair there since. Peter Moore was chief executive when Seán was attacked and he was great for us in terms of the initial fundraising we did.”

Back in April 2023, RTE caught up with the Irishman as he was learning to walk again.

Spouse Martina Cox spoke about seeing him learning to walk, saying: “It was really, really emotional to see him. Even the look on his own face was like, you know.

“We don’t know what’s going to come out of this but, psychologically, it’s really good for him.”

Liverpool supporters have played a big part in raising the money to support Mr Cox’s rehabilitation with nearly €2 million being raised on the Support Seán Cox GoFundMe page.

This money has gone towards therapy as well as making alterations to their home to allow him to recover and live more easily.

Supporters were touched by the scenes in the Anfield tunnel on Sunday, with many sending their best wishes to Cox and his family…

Sean Cox met Jurgen Klopp at the Brighton game today ???? pic.twitter.com/09vhkONbvm — IrishLiverpoolReds (@IrishLivReds) March 31, 2024

So much admiration for everyone in this video. Sean Cox & his family have been through hell but seeing how happy they are to meet Klopp again just warms the heart ?? pic.twitter.com/PsBwP6n167 — Tom Dunn (@tomdunn26) April 1, 2024

Jurgen is just amazing a real champion, he isn’t just the manager of Liverpool fc he is a true gentleman. We will miss him more than he or any of us know. Sean Cox and his family are such lovely people and I hope they had a great day at Anfield yesterday YNWA — Jim Kop (@JWLFC7) April 1, 2024

Something so lovely but I am still so very angry this poor man came to Anfield and such evil cowardice was used against him.

God Bless Sean Cox and his family and as for Jurgen ? Just a wonderful man. https://t.co/SeW5QnS1Tj — Michael ?? (@MAF_1958) April 1, 2024

My heart breaks when I see Sean Cox. The man just wanted to go watch his team with his lad in a European semi final and instead had his life changed forever. https://t.co/LW85io3u4u — Jay Pearson (@JimmyCully) April 1, 2024

That video of Jurgen with Sean Cox is unbelievable, am gonna be fuckin devastated when Klopp leaves at the end of the season, not only are we losing one of the best managers but also one of the best kind of fellas going. Let’s fuckin win this league title for Klopp… come on… — BenB (@BenB_2020) April 1, 2024