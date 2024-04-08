For the second time this season, Everton have been punished for breaches of FFP rules, and they have been deducted two points to drop to 16th in the Premier League table.

Everton had already been deducted six points this season for breaching the Premier League‘s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), reduced from 10 in February after an appeal.

But a second breach relating to the period between 2019-2023 quickly loomed large, and the verdict has now been handed down after an independent commission assessed the case.

And is has been announced that Everton have been hit with a two-point deduction, which they are to appeal, meaning they have now had eight points docked this season.

Sean Dyche’s side were 15th in the table with 29 points, but now drop one spot to 16th with 27 – they have seven games to further distance themselves from the relegation zone.

The latest deduction has them placed two points ahead of Luton and Nottingham Forest – who have had their own sanction this season and have played a game more.

The fact that Everton could be handed two points deductions and still be safe at the end of the season speaks volumes of the quality at the bottom of the table!

Of course, Liverpool meet Everton on April 24, and the stakes could not be higher at either end of the table.

And amid all of Everton‘s woes, we still wait to hear a verdict on Man City, who were charged with 115 breaches of financial rules in February 2023 – but they will know the precedent has been set.