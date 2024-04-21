Fulham 1-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Trent Alexander-Arnold was arguably the standout player in Liverpool’s 3-1 win at Fulham, keeping the Reds’ Premier League title hopes alive.

Fulham 1-3 Liverpool

Premier League (33), Craven Cottage

April 21, 2024

Goals: Castagne 45+2?; Alexander-Arnold 32?, Gravenberch 53?, Jota 72?

Alisson (out of 10) – 7

It’s great to see Alisson back in the team.

It was a quiet afternoon for the Brazilian, who could do nothing about the equaliser, but his handling and distribution were always reliable.

Made a few routine saves, as well as an excellent one in stoppage time.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8 (Man of the Match)

Remember when some wondered how Alexander-Arnold would get back in the team? Foolish.

Liverpool’s vice-captain was highly impressive at Craven Cottage, displaying incredible technique, and it was his free-kick that gave the Reds the lead.

Really drove the team forward and is growing as a leader all the time. Best player on the pitch.

Jarell Quansah – 7

Quansah came in for Ibrahima Konate, and for large parts of the game, he did a reliable job.

Granted, he was part of a defence that looked too easy to score against at times, but he used the ball well and doesn’t look at all out of place these days.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Van Dijk arguably hasn’t been at his best of late, but he was good here.

Physically, the Liverpool skipper was strong, and he saw a lot of the ball as Fulham sat deep, but he was arguably a little lethargic in the period around the hosts’ equaliser.

Sometimes we just expect perfection, though, and he was really impressive after the break.

Andy Robertson – 7

Robertson was steady more than anything in west London, doing little wrong but also not always offering enough attacking threat.

One lapse allowed Alex Iwobi into a dangerous area, but the Scot was otherwise reliable defensively and an experienced head.

Wataru Endo – 6

This season feels like it’s caught up with Endo a bit, who cut a leggy figure on occasions.

The Japanese was guilty of being caught in possession a few times, and looked jaded, although he was generally neat and tidy.

Got better as the game went on.

Harvey Elliott – 6

Overall, Elliott failed to impress from the start in the same way he has from the bench this season.

There was a disappointing free kick in the first half and a poor finish in the second half, but in between he was one of the few who showed for the ball and looked to make things progressive in midfield.

Ryan Gravenberch – 7

Gravenberch has become a divisive figure in his debut season and for a while looked like he hadn’t done much to silence his detractors.

You were left wanting more in and out of possession in the first half, with too many hopeful passes and crosses on show, but he put Liverpool 2-1 with a great finish.

Hopefully, this is the start of an influential end to the season. Seems like a confidence player.

Luis Diaz – 6

Starting in a rare right-sided role, Diaz was comfortably Liverpool’s most dangerous attacker in the opening exchanges, missing a great early chance with his head.

The 27-year-old’s influence waned as the minutes went on, however, and as has been aimed at him all season, there was a lack of a killer cutting edge.

Positives outweighed the negatives, though.

Cody Gakpo – 7

Like Gravenberch, Gakpo is another player who has come in for plenty of criticism, and this was a promising showing from him.

One stinging shot was saved well by Bernd Leno, and he worked hard off the ball, assisting Diogo Jota for his goal.

Diogo Jota – 7

Starting his first game since the middle of February, Jota was understandably rusty to begin with.

The Portuguese won the free-kick that Alexander-Arnold brilliantly curled home, though, and made it 3-1 with a decent finish – the type of which the Reds have missed consistently in recent weeks.

What we would have done to have him available all season long.

Substitutes

Alexis Mac Allister (on for Gravenberch, 75′) – 6

Lost the ball once, but otherwise solid.

Mohamed Salah (on for Diaz, 75′) – 6

Wasn’t at full tilt, but did fine.

Darwin Nunez (on for Jota, 75′) – 6

Same as Salah.

Dominik Szoboszlai (on for Gakpo, 86′) – 6

No time to make an impact.

Joe Gomez (on for Alexander-Arnold, 80′) – 6

Again, fairly quiet, like all the subs.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Jones

Jurgen Klopp – 8

It’s fair to say that Klopp has looked tired of late, with his finale threatening to peter out.

This was an absolute must-win for the manager, and his five changes raised eyebrows given the calibre of players left out.

It proved to be the right decision, however, and while not a perfect performance, this was a step in the right direction.

Next up: Everton away, and Klopp’s final Merseyside derby!