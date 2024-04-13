★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 9, 2022: Tributes to the 97 Liverpool supporters who died as a result of the Hillsborough Stadium Disaster pictured at the eternal flame memorial at Anfield ahead of the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town FC. This week MP's have proposed a Hillsborough Law that would require authorities to disclose all information after a public disaster to avoid the cover-ups that followed the 1986 tragedy. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Leeds fans’ ‘near miss’ at Hillsborough in 1987 – “Should have been a wake-up call”

Ahead of the 35th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, Leeds fans have relived their ‘near miss’ at an FA Cup semi-final at the stadium in 1987.

Monday, April 15 will mark 35 years since 97 supporters lost their lives during an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

The stadium, still home to Sheffield Wednesday, has seen further complaints over a lack of safety in the years since.

That included in January of last year, as Newcastle fans experienced overcrowding in the lower tier of the Leppings Lane End.

Unfortunately, there were warning signs before the tragedy of 1989, too, including a crush that saw 38 fans injured during the FA Cup semi-final between Tottenham and Wolves in 1981.

And ahead of Monday’s anniversary, Leeds supporters have relived what “should have been a wake-up call” during their semi-final against Coventry in 1987.

The events of those 1981 and 1987 semi-finals were included in the Hillsborough inquest in 2016, which ultimately ruled that the 97 were unlawfully killed.

Liverpool will mark the 35th anniversary of Hillsborough with a minute’s silence before kickoff in Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace at Anfield.

A mosaic is also set to be displayed on the Kop, with tributes laid at the Hillsborough Memorial outside the stadium.

Rest in peace the 97. You’ll Never Walk Alone.

