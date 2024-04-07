If the Reds were to win in at Old Trafford, Liverpool would set an unwanted Premier League era record for strugglers Man United.

Liverpool head to Old Trafford on Sunday for a massive Premier League game, knowing that victory would feel significant in the title battle.

Salah is going to be a pivotal figure for the Reds, following two consecutive appearances in which he has been short of his best form.

The 31-year-old holds a Liverpool record for scoring in five successive visits to Old Trafford – three in the Premier League and two in the FA Cup.

He has scored eight times in those fixtures in total.

Salah has netted more goals against United than he has against any other team (13 goals in 14 appearances) – a total which includes the record for most league goals in the fixture by any player of both teams (10).

United’s struggles highlighted

United are 11 points worse off than at this stage of last season, sitting on 48 points from 30 games.

At home, they have won eight and lost five of 14 league games, drawing the other and scoring 21 times along the way.

The five home defeats are the most in a single season since they lost six in 2020/21.

United have also been defeated 12 times in the league this season, which equals their Premier League era record, set in 2013/14 and 2021/22.

A win for Liverpool on Sunday would beat that total of 12.

They have lost 17 of 42 matches overall, and have not suffered 17 defeats in the same campaign since 1989/90.

Liverpool love scoring at Old Trafford

Liverpool have scored 15 goals in their last five trips to Old Trafford in all competitions, after scoring 13 in the previous 14 visits.

The last season in which the Reds failed to win at least one of the league clashes was 2017/18, while the last time they didn’t score in either league meeting in the same campaign was in 2007/08.

Meanwhile, seven of the last 15 league meetings home and away between Liverpool and United have resulted in draws.

Potential red card this weekend?

Liverpool’s last red card against United was Steven Gerrard at Anfield back in March 2015, following a stamp on Ander Herrera.

Of the seven Reds players sent off against the Red Devils in the Premier League era, three have come at Old Trafford.

Michael Owen was the first in 1998, Sami Hyypia followed five years later and Javier Mascherano was shown his marching orders in 2008.

Amad Diallo was red-carded after his winning goal in the FA Cup tie last month, receiving a second booking for over-celebrating.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 22, Nunez 18, Gakpo 14, Jota 14, Diaz 12, Szoboszlai 7, Mac Allister 6,

Jones 5, van Dijk 4, Elliott 3, Gravenberch 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Danns 2, Endo 2, Bradley 1, Clark 1, Koumas 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1, own goals 6

Man United: Hojlund 13, Bruno Fernandes 9, Garnacho 9, McTominay 9, Rashford 8, Casemiro 5, Dalot 2, Maguire 2, Mainoo 2, Martial 2, Antony 2, Diallo 1, Eriksen 1, Lindelof 1, Mejbri 1, Mount 1, Varane 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).