Liverpool have named the 24 players flying to Italy for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Atalanta, with only one expected omission.

Conor Bradley is the only notable player missing from the Reds’ travelling squad after the ankle injury sustained against Crystal Palace, which is expected to keep him sidelined for up to three weeks.

The 20-year-old joins Ben Doak, Thiago and Joel Matip on the sidelines and will watch on from Merseyside as Liverpool aim to overcome a three-goal deficit in Bergamo.

Klopp has no shortage of options when it comes to his attack, with Diogo Jota training as normal alongside Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Jayden Danns is also on the plane having missed out on the matchday squad for the first leg – he last featured at Nottingham Forest at the start of March.

It would not be surprising to see Klopp try and squeeze four forwards into his starting lineup on Thursday, but just how much of his hand he shows off from the start remains to be seen.

The manager’s boost in options, thanks to the return of Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold, does make his XI harder to predict, though one can expect Alisson to start between the sticks.

The Brazilian has featured only once in this competition but now that he is back from injury, Caoimhin Kelleher will step aside.

There are big decisions to make across all departments and it is up to Klopp to find the one that gives Liverpool the best chance at overturning the three-goal deficit.

From the 26-man squad that trained at the AXA earlier on Wednesday, only Stefan Bajcetic and Fabian Mrozek failed to travel with the team.

Liverpool’s travelling squad to Atalanta

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jones, McConnell, Clark

Forwards: Jota, Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Danns