Liverpool continue to look far healthier on the injury front, with only four players expected to be out for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Fulham.

The Reds crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday evening, despite a 1-0 win at Atalanta, meaning their only focus now is on the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have six games left as they push for the title, but Man City are firm favourites following defeats for Liverpool and Arsenal last time around.

Sunday’s clash with Fulham represents a must-win for the Reds, and with City playing Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday, it is a chance to put pressure on.

In terms of injuries, Conor Bradley is still out after hurting his ankle against Crystal Palace last weekend, but he is the only player to have picked up a recent issue.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Fulham:

The fact that Bradley is expected to be joined by only Joel Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak on the sidelines is certainly encouraging.

It means that, bar any unknown issues, Klopp has a strong squad to choose from for the trip to Fulham, with the manager’s biggest headache revolving around team selection.

Ibrahima Konate often doesn’t play twice in the space of a few days, so it will be interesting to see if he is retained or replaced by Jarell Quansah.

Joe Gomez is an option at right-back or left-back, but it would be a surprise if Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were left out.

Midfield is likely to see changes, with Wataru Endo starting after a much-needed breather in midweek.

That could allow Alexis Mac Allister to take up his preferred No. 8 role, though the Argentine has already played nine hours of football in the space of 19 days and could be due a rest.

None of Klopp’s attackers are firing, including Darwin Nunez, but the Uruguayan could return to the starting lineup at the expense of Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Fulham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Gravenberch, McConnell, Clark

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Danns