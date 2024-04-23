Liverpool FC to swap Nike for Adidas in HUGE kit deal news

Liverpool’s lucrative kit deal with Nike is set to expire at the end of next season, with Adidas now expected to be announced as the club’s next supplier.

Liverpool’s have been supplied by Nike since the switch from New Balance in 2020, but their ties with the American brand appear set to conclude.

A five-year agreement will run out at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, and according to Sport Business, Adidas are poised to take over.

It is claimed that Adidas were the “winning bidder” for the next five-year cycle, which runs from 2025/26 to 2029/30, fending off competition from Nike and Puma.

The prospective deal with Adidas is said to be for “higher than the circa £50 million [per season] paid out under the Nike contract,” but would “fall well short of the league-wide record £90 million” paid to Man United.

If confirmed, it would reunite Liverpool with a kit supplier that became synonymous with the club over two lengthy periods between 1985-1996 and 2006-2012.

Some of the club’s most iconic victories and trophy lifts have come in Adidas kits, while the partnership would undoubtedly be a popular one among supporters.

Adidas also currently supply kits for Arsenal, Fulham and Nottingham Forest and have agreed deals with Aston Villa and Newcastle starting next season.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, AS Roma, Inter Miami and Benfica are among the other clubs tied to Adidas.

Liverpool are expected to launch what could be their final home kit from Nike in the coming weeks, with the bold red design to be worn for the clash with Wolves on May 19.