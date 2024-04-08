Liverpool are keeping tabs on Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson ahead of a potential reshuffle of their goalkeeping department this summer.

Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to attract interest after again impressing as Alisson‘s back-up this season and could be tempted by the lure of regular first-team football.

Meanwhile, the Reds’ third-choice shot-stopper, Adrian, is out of contract at the end of the campaign with an extension currently considered unlikely.

And This Is Anfield understands that Liverpool have watched Patterson closely as they prepare for a possible vacancy opening up in their goalkeeping options.

With the 23-year-old having signed a new five-year deal last September, Sunderland are in a strong position to fend off suitors.

However, it is thought that a bid worth in the region of £10-15 million could tempt the Black Cats to the table.

Liverpool could face strong competition for Patterson’s signature, with their Premier League title rivals Arsenal interested, as well as Championship duo Leeds United and Leicester City.

Scottish champions Celtic have also watched the youngster regularly this season as they prepare for the departure of the retiring Joe Hart.

Patterson has clocked up over 100 appearances for Sunderland since making his first-team debut in the 2020/21 campaign, and has one cap for England under-21s.

His Sunderland side have quickly dropped out of Championship play-off contention this season as they sit 13th with 52 points, 15 off the pace with only five games remaining.