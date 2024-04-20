Liverpool will look for back-to-back wins as they head to Fulham in the first of their final six games in the Premier League, with Jurgen Klopp likely to rotate.

Having been knocked out of the Europa League, the Reds’ focus is now entirely on the Premier League and an ongoing title race.

The bitterness surrounding a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Atalanta would dissipate with a strong end to the season, as Klopp targets six wins from six.

They can at least take a victory into their trip to Fulham, having earned a 1-0 win in Bergamo on Thursday night, though their efforts in that second leg will need to be taken into account.

With that in mind, Liverpool are likely to take to the field three days on with a number of changes.

Team News

Klopp’s pre-Fulham press conference was, in fact, pre-recorded before the trip to Atalanta, meaning there is little in terms of team news. However, we know:

Liverpool’s XI vs. Fulham

Given the demands of Liverpool’s run-in and with only a two-day break between fixtures, Klopp will almost certainly make changes on Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister and Ibrahima Konate appear the most likely to drop out for fitness reasons, while there could be further rotation in midfield and attack.

Liverpool could opt for the following:

Those six changes would see the Reds line up like this:

Alisson; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Nunez

With it imperative that Liverpool take six victories from their final six games, though, Klopp could gamble with fewer changes.

That could see:

Alexander-Arnold retained after being substituted in midweek

Jones and Szoboszlai ahead of Endo in midfield

Jota up front with Luis Diaz kept on the left wing

This would mean only three changes and see the following take to the field:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Given the fitness situation is unclear with no updates after Atalanta, it is difficult to accurately predict how Liverpool could line up against Fulham.

But provided there are no major issues, the likelihood is that Klopp will continue to manage his squad and hope a much-changed side keeps up the winning momentum.