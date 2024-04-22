With Ruben Amorim seemingly ruled out of contention for the Liverpool manager job, a new favourite has emerged among bookmakers in Feyenoord’s Arne Slot.

Sporting CP boss Amorim was considered the leading candidate to take over from Jurgen Klopp, but he is now deemed “unlikely” to be offered the job.

With Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann having already ruled themselves out, it has sent Liverpool fans into the unknown when it comes to Klopp’s successor.

Last week, The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed the club were ready to be “brave over popular” when it comes to their target, which appears to be the case.

According to bookmakers, via OddsChecker, Feyenoord manager Slot is now favourite to take the Liverpool job, with odds as low as 3/1.

Here are the latest Liverpool new manager odds:

Arne Slot – 3/1

Roberto De Zerbi – 4/1

Gary O’Neil – 12/1

Thomas Tuchel – 12/1

Thomas Frank – 14/1

Thiago Motta – 16/1

Unai Emery – 16/1

Andoni Iraola – 18/1

Eddie Howe – 18/1

Ange Postecoglou – 28/1

Beyond Slot, who on Sunday led his Feyenoord side to triumph in the final of the KNVB Cup, Brighton‘s Roberto De Zerbi (4/1) is the obvious second favourite.

It was previously claimed that De Zerbi had been ruled out, but the Italian may now have come back into the frame.

New Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is a known advocate of De Zerbi’s, having attempted to hire him at Bournemouth.

Hughes’ connections also stretch to Wolves‘ Gary O’Neil (12/1), Newcastle‘s Eddie Howe (18/1) and Bournemouth‘s Andoni Iraola (18/1), who are all among the top 10 with bookmakers.

Other popular names include Thomas Tuchel (12/1), who will be a free agent at the end of the season as he prepares to leave Bayern Munich, and Brentford‘s Thomas Frank (14/1).

Bologna manager Thiago Motta (16/1) is believed to score highly in terms of data, while Ange Postecoglou (28/1) was mentioned as a possible contender immediately after the news of Klopp’s resignation.