2WYJR81 Rotterdam, The Netherlands. 07th Apr, 2024. Rotterdam - Feyenoord coach Arne Slot during the Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v Ajax at Stadion Feijenoord De Kuip on 7 April 2024 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Credit: box to box pictures/Alamy Live News
Liverpool new manager odds slashed – Feyenoord’s Arne Slot now favourite

With Ruben Amorim seemingly ruled out of contention for the Liverpool manager job, a new favourite has emerged among bookmakers in Feyenoord’s Arne Slot.

Sporting CP boss Amorim was considered the leading candidate to take over from Jurgen Klopp, but he is now deemed “unlikely” to be offered the job.

With Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann having already ruled themselves out, it has sent Liverpool fans into the unknown when it comes to Klopp’s successor.

Last week, The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed the club were ready to be “brave over popular” when it comes to their target, which appears to be the case.

Arne Slot is remaining in the Netherlands (Richard Sellers/PA)

According to bookmakers, via OddsChecker, Feyenoord manager Slot is now favourite to take the Liverpool job, with odds as low as 3/1.

Here are the latest Liverpool new manager odds:

Arne Slot – 3/1
Roberto De Zerbi – 4/1
Gary O’Neil – 12/1
Thomas Tuchel – 12/1
Thomas Frank – 14/1
Thiago Motta – 16/1
Unai Emery – 16/1
Andoni Iraola – 18/1
Eddie Howe – 18/1
Ange Postecoglou – 28/1

Beyond Slot, who on Sunday led his Feyenoord side to triumph in the final of the KNVB Cup, Brighton‘s Roberto De Zerbi (4/1) is the obvious second favourite.

It was previously claimed that De Zerbi had been ruled out, but the Italian may now have come back into the frame.

New Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is a known advocate of De Zerbi’s, having attempted to hire him at Bournemouth.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 11, 2023: Bournemouth's manager Gary O'Neil during a post-match press conference after the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Hughes’ connections also stretch to WolvesGary O’Neil (12/1), Newcastle‘s Eddie Howe (18/1) and Bournemouth‘s Andoni Iraola (18/1), who are all among the top 10 with bookmakers.

Other popular names include Thomas Tuchel (12/1), who will be a free agent at the end of the season as he prepares to leave Bayern Munich, and Brentford‘s Thomas Frank (14/1).

Bologna manager Thiago Motta (16/1) is believed to score highly in terms of data, while Ange Postecoglou (28/1) was mentioned as a possible contender immediately after the news of Klopp’s resignation.

