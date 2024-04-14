★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 14, 2024: Liverpool's Curtis Jones reacts after missing a chance during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool “run out of steam” – Fans criticise poor finishing as “story of season”

Liverpool supporters were left dismayed as the Reds fell to a second consecutive Anfield defeat, losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

There were a litany of opportunities for Liverpool to get back into the match, but none were taken and Jurgen Klopp‘s side were made to pay the price.

The Reds are still mathematically well in the title race, but their form tells a different tale and Liverpool supporters reflected on another discouraging performance.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted to their 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

“Seems like clutching at straws after our proper nosediving in the space of a mere week, but like I always say, it ain’t over til mathematically impossible. I’ll cling onto that straw!” – JimBond in the comments.

“All season long we have been conceding first and it has finally caught up with us. The most depressing 90 minutes I have had since the last time we played.”

Steerpike in the comments.

“In actual context of where we were at the start of the season this has been a incredible campaign. But because of our over achievements this year, it feels like a terrible season. One trophy isn’t good enough but it’s much better than none.”

kusanagi in the comments.

“We’ve ran out of steam. Season over. It hurts but top 3 and a trophy is not bad, considering how poor last season was.”

Ryan Chalmers on Facebook.

“So much good from Liverpool this season but the wheels have fallen off and they look lost. Embarrassing how many chances created against Utd and Palace and simply not clinical enough.”

Ross Mills on Facebook.

“Story of the season no luck and too many opportunities not taken no one to blame but ourselves poor finishing costs.”

Joe Borg on Facebook.

“Never at the races. Too many average, and below average, performances. It’s not over but it’s certainly not in our hands anymore. I don’t see Arsenal or Man City dropping the points we need them to drop now.”

Mark Tunwell on Facebook.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

