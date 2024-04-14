Liverpool supporters were left dismayed as the Reds fell to a second consecutive Anfield defeat, losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

There were a litany of opportunities for Liverpool to get back into the match, but none were taken and Jurgen Klopp‘s side were made to pay the price.

The Reds are still mathematically well in the title race, but their form tells a different tale and Liverpool supporters reflected on another discouraging performance.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted to their 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

This is the way the world ends

Not with a bang but a whimper. Liverpool had the chances to score but you can’t keep coming back after going behind. It’s been a great season overall. It’s done though. Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) April 14, 2024

“Seems like clutching at straws after our proper nosediving in the space of a mere week, but like I always say, it ain’t over til mathematically impossible. I’ll cling onto that straw!” – JimBond in the comments.

All that positive work & feeling undone in the space of two weeks. Initial presumption is that this the price you pay for going for all comps & not learning the lesson of previous hubristic campaigns. Can’t overstate how disappointing the past 3 LFC games have been. — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) April 14, 2024

“All season long we have been conceding first and it has finally caught up with us. The most depressing 90 minutes I have had since the last time we played.” – Steerpike in the comments.

Constantly giving away cheap goals and missing a bucket load of chances was never going to end well. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) April 14, 2024

“In actual context of where we were at the start of the season this has been a incredible campaign. But because of our over achievements this year, it feels like a terrible season. One trophy isn’t good enough but it’s much better than none.” – kusanagi in the comments.

Feel like the true toll of Liverpool's mid-season injury crisis has only started to tell in recent weeks. This team just looks completely dead on its feet and is now looking at ending the Jurgen Klopp era in hugely disappointing fashion. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) April 14, 2024

“We’ve ran out of steam. Season over. It hurts but top 3 and a trophy is not bad, considering how poor last season was.” – Ryan Chalmers on Facebook.

What an end to the week for #LFC Liverpool falter in the Premier League title race! They’ve crumbled at the wrong time. Eberechi Eze's first-half goal hands Crystal Palace a famous win at Anfield. Hard to see how #LFC go on to win the Premier League title now #LIVCRY — Nazira Yusuf (@Nazira_Yusuf22) April 14, 2024

“So much good from Liverpool this season but the wheels have fallen off and they look lost. Embarrassing how many chances created against Utd and Palace and simply not clinical enough.” – Ross Mills on Facebook.

Gutting. We are a shadow of the side heading into the United FA Cup tie. Deeper analysis required but I suspect there are long term questions around a lot of our players, relatively new, and in need of contract renewals. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) April 14, 2024

“Story of the season no luck and too many opportunities not taken no one to blame but ourselves poor finishing costs.” – Joe Borg on Facebook.

It’s been an amazing season for Liverpool, far better than fans would have expected back in August, so many good moments, but the way it’s ended is hugely disappointing. Miracles as big as Liverpool need now don’t happen in real life. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) April 14, 2024

Lack of creativity so evident. Gakpo best of all poor attacking group. Really poor week for the Reds — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) April 14, 2024

“Never at the races. Too many average, and below average, performances. It’s not over but it’s certainly not in our hands anymore. I don’t see Arsenal or Man City dropping the points we need them to drop now.” – Mark Tunwell on Facebook.

Fact is we just weren't quite good enough. Big injuries caught up on us in the end. — Carl (@Carl_M79) April 14, 2024

