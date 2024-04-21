★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 21, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool should give “joke of a footballer” Alexander-Arnold “keys to our future”

Liverpool supporters realised how much they had been missing Trent Alexander-Arnold, as Jurgen Klopp‘s team won 3-1 against Fulham in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s travelling supporters could celebrate in the London sunshine thanks to the Reds’ first win in five games, and the result takes Liverpool back above Man City, level on points with Arsenal.

While Pep Guardiola’s side still have the upper hand, it was evening to enjoy for Liverpool fans as they revelled in watching Alexander-Arnold push the Reds to three more points.

 

Alexander-Arnold reminded us of his quality

“Trent controlling proceedings; a quick-thinking Gakpo; Goals, goals, goals! Things you like to see!” – TheMainMan in the comments.

“Props to Klopp for the changes. I like Diaz as a right winger and Gakpo on the left. Trent showed what we missed, pure directness.

“Salah and Nunez still looks out of sorts though, but at least Gakpo and Jota are playing into form.” – Red Dagger in the comments.

 

As for the performance as a whole…

“Better performance than how we have played the past few weeks to be fair, great goals on our end. Need to keep that front 3 the same for rest of games.” – Jack Weston on Facebook.

“Well done Redmen but got to say our fans inside the ground were amazing today, never stopped backing the team!” – Kenny Willis on Facebook.

“Much improved performance, especially in the second half, only concerns was the sloppy passing at the back and the wasted opportunities again!” – David Lee Jones on Facebook.

“Gakpo had a very good game. Not so much for Jota but good valuable minutes coming from Injury. We move, up the Reds.” – Aubvious Maroveke on Facebook.

“Let’s enjoy every single win. Cody is back to his good performance, also Wataru.” – Phoenix Tran on Facebook.

“Finally goals from open play. Now time to rack up goal difference. It can easily be decided by that this season.” – Alper Koker on Facebook.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

