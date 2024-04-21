Liverpool supporters realised how much they had been missing Trent Alexander-Arnold, as Jurgen Klopp‘s team won 3-1 against Fulham in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s travelling supporters could celebrate in the London sunshine thanks to the Reds’ first win in five games, and the result takes Liverpool back above Man City, level on points with Arsenal.

While Pep Guardiola’s side still have the upper hand, it was evening to enjoy for Liverpool fans as they revelled in watching Alexander-Arnold push the Reds to three more points.

Alexander-Arnold reminded us of his quality

I know there’s a mad level of entitlement and desire to criticise but even with his perceived defensive weaknesses (which are stupidly overplayed) I don’t know how every single Liverpool fan doesn’t absolutely adore Trent and want to give him the keys to our future. https://t.co/MCpTEJh5IP — Dan (@Dan23_92) April 21, 2024

Even by his standards, Trent's passing today was outrageous. Some of those second half diagonals were a joke. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 21, 2024

“Trent controlling proceedings; a quick-thinking Gakpo; Goals, goals, goals! Things you like to see!” – TheMainMan in the comments.

An important and deserved win. Not exactly vintage Liverpool but clear green shoots after half-time. Trent reminding everyone of his quality last two and Gakpo quietly impressive once again. Onto the derby… — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) April 21, 2024

Buzzing for Gravenberch, thought he had a good game as well as a great goal. Elliott better in the second half, Robbo and Trent really good too. Keep same 11 midweek I reckon — The Red Pages (@TheRedPages1879) April 21, 2024

“Props to Klopp for the changes. I like Diaz as a right winger and Gakpo on the left. Trent showed what we missed, pure directness. “Salah and Nunez still looks out of sorts though, but at least Gakpo and Jota are playing into form.” – Red Dagger in the comments.

Get in Reds! Big win that hopefully a big confidence booster to, thought Gravenberch was class and trent was class to and thought Gakpo was man of the match! Massive win and 5 big ones to go so Up Jurgens Reds come onnnnn ?? https://t.co/CAiFoqglcN — CiaranLynch99 (@CiaranLynch99) April 21, 2024

Trent AA is a joke of a footballer. Outrageous ball playing ability. Walker wasn't lying when he said he's not seen anyone better. — Misbah ?? (@Misbah___7) April 21, 2024

Trent, Alisson and Jota being back is such a good thing for the last few games. Happy for Gakpo and Grav, although the later was a bit shaky some parts of the game. Hopefully Arsenal and City slip. — yaw berko (@berrrrko) April 21, 2024

As for the performance as a whole…

“Better performance than how we have played the past few weeks to be fair, great goals on our end. Need to keep that front 3 the same for rest of games.” – Jack Weston on Facebook.

Liverpool with breathing space in a game? Good lord. Haven’t been two goals clear prior to stoppage time in any of the previous six league games. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) April 21, 2024

“Well done Redmen but got to say our fans inside the ground were amazing today, never stopped backing the team!” – Kenny Willis on Facebook.

“Much improved performance, especially in the second half, only concerns was the sloppy passing at the back and the wasted opportunities again!” – David Lee Jones on Facebook.

Full time. 3 points. A lot of fans were worried about Fulham and all that but that is the first convincing league win in a little while. Well done boys. We keep a glimmer of hope still. We move. We have 5 matches only left with Jurgen. Thank you Boss ?? — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) April 21, 2024

“Gakpo had a very good game. Not so much for Jota but good valuable minutes coming from Injury. We move, up the Reds.” – Aubvious Maroveke on Facebook.

“Let’s enjoy every single win. Cody is back to his good performance, also Wataru.” – Phoenix Tran on Facebook.

Jota reinforcing why he's so important. Has to start on Wednesday. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) April 21, 2024

“Finally goals from open play. Now time to rack up goal difference. It can easily be decided by that this season.” – Alper Koker on Facebook.

