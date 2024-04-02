With Roberto De Zerbi ruled out by a reliable journalist, Liverpool may need to move quickly if they want to appoint Barcelona managerial target Ruben Amorim as “head coach” at Anfield.

Reliable reports are now beginning to paint a picture of how the managerial merry-go-round will play out this summer.

After Xabi Alonso announced he was staying at Bayer Leverkusen for another season, supporters immediately began to question who the alternatives may be.

Sporting’s Amorim is the favourite to take over from Jurgen Klopp, but the Reds will face competition from Barcelona due to Xavi leaving the Catalan club at the end of the campaign.

The Independent‘s chief football writer, Miguel Delaney, said: “Barcelona are racing to try and secure the appointment of Ruben Amorim, in the knowledge that he has now become the top choice for a series of major European clubs.”

The journalist reported that Sporting have a release clause of about £11.1m and added: “He has become the top target for a number of European clubs.

“Liverpool had long seen him as the next best choice after Xabi Alonso, although it is understood that the recent appointment of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes in technical roles had brought some change to the Anfield club’s thinking.

“With the role of a ‘head coach’ to succeed Jurgen Klopp to be slightly re-interpreted, it may mean they are more flexible.”

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein also believes Amorim is a candidate, saying he “is definitely in the mix” and adding that he thinks “some conversations have taken place.”

The journalist was pretty clear on talk of De Zerbi coming to Liverpool, essentially ruling it out by saying: “My information is that it is incredibly unlikely they will go for De Zerbi.

“My information is that I’m being told that’s not going to happen.”

Whatever happens, Liverpool’s new manager will be appointed largely on the basis of data. Most supporters are now keen on Amorim with Alonso out of the equation.