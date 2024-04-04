Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to Caoimhin Kelleher, insisting Liverpool would not be in with a shout of a memorable finish to the season without their backup goalkeeper.

Thanks to several appearances in the cup competitions and a recent injury to Alisson, Kelleher is on the cusp of equalling the Reds’ first-choice shot-stopper for appearances so far this season (24).

His performances have helped Klopp’s side win the League Cup, move top of the Premier League, and reach the latter stages of the Europa League.

And the manager was effusive in his praise of the Irishman, as well as the other members of the squad who have stepped up during a campaign in which fitness issues have been a regular theme.

He said: “If you would have asked me before the season, I think I was never shy of praising Caoimh.

“You can take Ali out for a long spell, it would have been a problem not because of Caoimh but because he never had to play that many games, so you never know how that will look.

“What happens if Trent is out for a long time? Joe and Conor obviously, then Conor was injured and picked up from there.

“Had both left-backs out – first Robbo out, Kostas steps in, then Kostas out and Joe steps in.

“All these kinds of things, how these boys deal with the situation and the new opportunities is just exceptional.

“So many players out for a long time, and we are still where we are, that’s pretty special. You cannot expect that.

“I’m absolutely over the moon for the boys that they can prove their point. I was never in doubt about them but they still have to prove it themselves so that’s wonderful.

“Absolutely outstanding season; without Caoimhin Kelleher, no chance to be in the position we are.”