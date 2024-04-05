Man United could be left with just one fit senior centre-back for the visit of Liverpool on Sunday, with two more injuries suffered in their 4-3 loss to Chelsea.

United were leading 3-2 heading into stoppage time at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, but conceded twice in the 100th and 101st minutes to lose 4-3.

It was a ridiculous turnaround as Cole Palmer grabbed his hat-trick, and served as a major setback for Erik ten Hag’s side with Liverpool to come this weekend.

To make matters worse, United also saw two more centre-backs forced off the pitch due to injury to continue on ongoing crisis.

Raphael Varane was unable to return after the break, and his replacement Jonny Evans then only lasted 20 minutes before himself being brought off.

Later in the game, Casemiro was also withdrawn due to a fitness concern, which could add to a growing list of injuries for United.

The majority of those come in defence, with Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Victor Lindelof (hamstring) ruled out for a month in the buildup and Luke Shaw (thigh) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) long-term absentees.

Anthony Martial (groin) and goalkeeper Altay Bayindir (muscle) are also unavailable for Sunday.

After the game, Ten Hag explained “I can’t tell now what it is” with regards the availability of Varane, Evans or Casemiro vs. Liverpool.

But if they are unable to play, that could leave United without four of their five senior centre-backs, with only Harry Maguire guaranteed to be involved.

The likelihood is that, in their absence, Ten Hag will be required to turn to 19-year-old Willy Kambwala, who has played seven times this season but only once from the start.

Any issue for Casemiro would force another change in midfield, too, with Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat or Mason Mount the options to come in.

Possible Man United XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Kambwala, Wan-Bissaka; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund