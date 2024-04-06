Mo Salah has offered some interesting insight into how he lives and prepares for Liverpool matches, naming four things he does regularly to help him succeed.

Liverpool’s No. 11 is known as a relaxed person off the pitch, but also as a player who is extremely driven to achieve his goals – both individually and as part of a team.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Salah revealed four things he does to help improve his chances of success.

“I sit at the edge of the bed or edge of a chair and sit straight, your back straight,” the Egyptian began.

“You close your eyes and you visualise what you want to achieve or how you want to see yourself.

“You just visualise with the feeling. The feeling is the most important thing because the feeling is like energy. Once you visualise it, it will happen.”

While this may help Salah, supporters everywhere will know that just visualising yourself scoring in front of the Kop doesn’t make it come true!

Salah knows this, of course, and added: “You need to work [for] it, not just visualise it and just lay down and wait and see. It takes a lot of courage as well to do it.”

The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner continued: “If you want it to the extreme, you have to prepare that you have to sacrifice a lot of things to achieve it. Otherwise, it won’t happen.

“I just say if you really want to improve on something, just do it every day – five, 10 minutes. It sounds easy but trust me, it’s not going to be easy if you do it every day.

“Do it every day and you will see the result at the end.”

On top of visualisation and hard work, Salah noted that controlling your emotions is a key part of football, saying he does “a lot of yoga and also meditation.”

The right winger spoke about emotion, explaining: “At the end of the day, if you accept it and you impress it and you deal with it in the best possible way.”

Salah talks of visualisation, hard work, yoga and meditation as four key factors in his success – an interesting insight into the mindset of a focussed, elite footballer.

Let’s hope his methods rub off on his teammates and help push Liverpool on to a Premier League title in May.