It was no surprise that Liverpool’s profligacy in front of goal was a big area of focus after their 2-2 draw away to Man United, as the media bemoaned two points dropped.

The Reds could only get a point at Old Trafford on Sunday, underperforming there yet again, and it could prove a key moment in the Premier League title battle.

Mohamed Salah did at least spare the visitors the misery of losing with a late penalty, but it was still hard not to feel flat having dominated with 28 shots to United’s nine.

Here’s how the media reacted to Liverpool’s draw.

It was a case of Groundhog Day when it came to the Reds’ finishing…

On X, David Lynch couldn’t hide the fact that it was a damaging result:

“A seriously disappointing result for Liverpool. They’re 22 points ahead of Manchester United and haven’t beaten them in three meetings this season. “That’s already cost them the FA Cup and it could now be the reason they don’t win the Premier League title.”

Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy was another who felt Liverpool only had themselves to blame:

“Old Trafford remains a historically difficult ground for Liverpool, who will be livid that they’ve once again – for the third time this season – encouraged Manchester United with their wastefulness. “It cost them the FA Cup and hinders their title hopes. Two excellent finishes from the hosts – everything about that Mainoo goal; chef’s kiss – but the look on the Liverpool faces at full-time screamed they feel they only have themselves to blame.”

Jason Burt of the Telegraph didn’t hold back when it came to Liverpool’s finishing:

“Sometimes titles turn on the brilliant and the freakish. “Somehow Liverpool did not beat Manchester United and that owed so much to their own wastefulness and, unfortunately, a mistake by their young defender Jarell Quansah. “Still it took two moments of wonder for United to claim a point and damage Liverpool’s chances of being champions. “It also took some woeful finishing from Liverpool who should have been out of sight at half-time and will be stunned at how they were not victorious.”

Josh O’Brien of the Mirror also had to lambast Liverpool’s wasteful nature:

“If Liverpool are going to win this title, they may want to start taking more of their chances. Klopp cut an increasingly frustrated figure in the technical area watching his forwards spurn multiple opportunities. “Salah was guilty of a few wayward finishes in the first-half, before Nunez opted against cutting it back for what would have been a tap-in for Szoboszlai, much to the dismay of Jamie Carragher on commentary duty. “There were shades of the FA Cup tie in the way Liverpool enjoyed the overwhelming majority of attacking pressure, only for United to strike back and leave the Reds stunned.”

Just how big could this be in the title race?

The Guardian‘s Jamie Jackson dissected a key afternoon, admitting it could have been even worse:

“Liverpool are the first to falter in the three-way title joust with Arsenal and Manchester City, and Manchester United will be delighted at causing this. “When Jurgen Klopp looks at the Premier League table he will now see his team second, level on points with Arsenal but behind on goal difference, and one point ahead of City, all three sides having seven games left. “United, for the spirit shown in the second half, deserved a draw but Klopp and his side may come to rue allowing Erik ten Hag’s erratic team to take two precious points from them.”

Finally, O’Brien assessed the title race with seven matches remaining: