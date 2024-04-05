Liverpool’s clash against Tottenham in May has been pushed back, as expected, but Jurgen Klopp‘s side have received an added bonus from the Premier League organisers.

Klopp has eight Premier League games remaining at Liverpool, and his penultimate home match in the competition is against Tottenham.

That fixture has now been confirmed to take place on Sunday, May 5, with kickoff scheduled for 4.30pm (BST) – which will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK.

It was an expected fixture change, one that would have been needed should Liverpool qualify for the Europa League semi-finals, which takes place over two consecutive Thursdays (May 2 and May 9).

What the Reds will not have anticipated, though, is Spurs playing just three days before their trip to Anfield as the top flight is their only obligation.

It has been confirmed that they will play away at Chelsea on May 2, a fixture that was postponed due to the Blues’ involvement in the Carabao Cup final in February.

What does that mean?

The hope, and expectation, is that the Reds make it to the final four of the Europa League to face one of Marseille or Benfica.

Of course, they must first get past Atalanta in the quarter-final.

If they do, it would mean both teams head to Anfield with the same three-day break between games.

It is a boost considering Tottenham looked set to have a week to prepare for Liverpool after their clash against Arsenal on April 28, the day after the Reds meet West Ham.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Liverpool fixtures: West Ham (A) – April 27

– April 27 Europa League semi-final first leg (A) – May 2

Tottenham (H) – May 5 Tottenham fixtures: Arsenal (H) – April 28

– April 28 Chelsea (A) – May 2

– May 2 Liverpool (A) – May 5

Moreover, both teams would be heading into the match off the back of an away fixture, as Klopp’s side would be the away team in the semi-final first leg should they make it that far.

With the title race as tight as it is, it is a welcome boost from the organisers that Tottenham will not be completely fresh for the Anfield clash.

Plenty of football to play between now and then, though!