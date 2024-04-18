Pepijn Lijnders is under consideration for the vacant managerial role at Besiktas, with the Turkish club on the search after sacking Fernando Santos last week.

Jurgen Klopp‘s right-hand man quickly ruled himself out of the running to replace the German this summer, instead opting to search for a fresh opportunity elsewhere.

The 41-year-old has been linked to Ajax for a number of weeks and is considered a “contender” to right the ship as they navigate a transitional period.

But they are not the only ones with an eye on Lijnders, with the Athletic‘s James Pearce reporting Besiktas have shown interest in the Dutchman’s services.

The Turkish club is to finish close to 40 points behind league leaders Galatasaray this season and is, of course, home to ex-Red Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Oxlade-Chamberlain signed for the Turkish side in the summer as a free agent and has since featured 23 times.

Pearce’s report comes after Turkish outlet Sabah claimed that Besiktas have identified Lijnders as a realistic target to fill the position, which is temporarily being occupied by Serdar Topraktepe.

Besiktas sacked Santos after a run of five league games without a win, he was their fourth manager this season having previously dismissed Senol Gunes, Burak Yilmaz, and Riza Calimbay.

Not the most stable of clubs for Lijnders on his return to solo senior management, but he has previously said he wants to go to a club which prove they “really want” him.

“I’m excited to manage, I’m excited to go, to find the right club who really wants [me],” he said after Klopp’s announcement.