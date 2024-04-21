Liverpool must improve their dreadful record at the start of games when they travel to Fulham, or risk another difficult day on the road.

The Reds head to Craven Cottage for a huge Premier League outing on Sunday, with only a win good enough in the title battle.

Liverpool have only scored two goals in the opening 15 minutes of a league game this season, summing up their slow starts.

The Reds have scored as many goals from the 76th minute onwards (27) in league matches as they have netted in the opening 48 minutes.

They have conceded fewer goals from the 76th minute onwards in the league than any other top-flight team (six).

Meanwhile, Liverpool have not failed to score in back-to-back league games since a run of three in January and February last season.

A hat-trick or red card at Craven Cottage?

Only three Liverpool players have scored a hat-trick against Fulham, the last one being Daniel Sturridge at Craven Cottage in May 2013.

Maxi Rodriguez netted a treble in a 5-2 away win in May 2011, while Billy Liddell scored three at Anfield in September 1954.

Liverpool have had four players sent off against Fulham in the Premier League era, all at Craven Cottage – Josemi (2004), Philipp Degen and Jamie Carragher (both 2009) and Jay Spearing (2011).

Draws galore for Liverpool away to Fulham

Liverpool will be looking to record a ninth league double over Fulham – their seventh in the Premier League and their first since 2018/19.

The last two league meetings at Craven Cottage have ended in draws, however, but there have never been three in a row there.

Including the League Cup tie at Fulham back in January, there have been three consecutive stalemates at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool also haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last eight league visits to Fulham – the last one was in April 2009, when Yossi Benayoun scored a 92nd-minute winner.

They have not kept a clean sheet in the last five league games since the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest and that is their only one in the last 11 top-flight outings.

Cottagers impressing at home this season

Fulham have recorded nine Premier League home wins this season – their highest number since winning 10 back in 2011/12.

That includes a 2-1 victory over Arsenal on New Year’s Eve.

Rodrigo Muniz has netted six goals in his last five home appearances – he is their leading scorer in the league with eight strikes.

Fulham have drawn only once at home this season (0-0 with Everton in January) and have won nine and lost six.

They are seeking consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since December, when they defeated Nottingham Forest and West Ham 5-0 in successive league games, both at home.

This season’s scorers

Fulham: Muniz 9, De Cordova-Reid 7, Iwobi 6, Jimenez 5, Willian 5, Palhinha 4, Wilson 4, Pereira 3, Vinicius 3, own goals 3, Adarabioyo 2, Cairney 2, Bassey 1, Diop 1, Lukic 1, Ream 1, Tete 1, Traore 1

Liverpool: Salah 24, Nunez 18, Gakpo 14, Jota 14, Diaz 13, Szoboszlai 7, Mac Allister 6, own goals 6, Jones 5, Van Dijk 4, Elliott 3, Gravenberch 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Danns 2, Endo 2, Bradley 1, Clark 1, Koumas 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).