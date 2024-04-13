Trey Nyoni was a surprise starter for Liverpool U18s as they visited Finch Farm for the mini-derby vs. Everton, which ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Everton U18s 2-2 Liverpool U18s

U18 Premier League, Finch Farm

April 13, 2024

Goals: Catesby 40′, Finney 81′; Ahmed 74′, Young 83′

Despite travelling with the U21s to Old Trafford on Friday night, Nyoni missed that 3-0 victory over Man United in favour of a start in the U18s’ Merseyside derby.

The 16-year-old, who has been a regular training with the first team this season and has already made his debut, joined a strong side including the in-form Kieran Morrison.

His last league appearance for the U18s came in October, which was only his fourth before stepping up to the U21s full-time.

Nyoni was among those to test Everton goalkeeper George Pickford – of no relation – in a busy first half for Liverpool, but the stopper was a match for him as well as efforts from Morrison, Kareem Ahmed and Joe Bradshaw.

It was Everton who took the lead, with Joel Catesby capitalising on an error at the back to fire home with five minutes left of the half.

Liverpool dominated for much of the second 45, and after a sustain spell of pressure eventually equalised through the Egyptian forward Ahmed.

The move was propelled by Morrison down the right, and ended with left-back Harry Evers cutting the ball back for Ahmed to make it 1-1.

But despite holding the momentum, Liverpool conceded again as full-time neared, to a George Finney strike – only this time there was an almost immediate response.

That came from substitute Ranel Young, who led the counter following an Everton corner and, after a fine solo run, finished well to secure a 2-2 draw.

Having arguably been the better side for the majority of the clash, the young Reds could be left disappointed not to take the victory – but there were promising signs after a run of four defeats in five.

Liverpool U18s: Misciur; Esdaille, Pitt, Lucky, Evers; Laffey, Nyoni, K.Kelly (Young 61′); Morrison, Bradshaw (Sonni-Lambie 73′), Ahmed

Subs not used: Morana, Furnell-Gill, Airoboma

Next match: Newcastle (A) – U18 Premier League -Tuesday, April 16, 7pm (BST)