Liverpool face an uphill battle to overturn a 3-0 deficit away from Anfield, but they have 90 minutes to give it their best shot. Here’s how to watch on TV and stream live.

Atalanta taught the Reds a lesson in the first leg, and now they are on home soil aiming to extend their advantage, though Liverpool are expected to have something to say about that.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side first need to rediscover some of their form after a few lousy performances in succession and that must start tonight.

We all hope it is not the manager’s final bow in European competition for the club, and the onus is on the players to create history by overturning the deficit.

In the words of Klopp, “if we fail, let’s fail in the most beautiful way.” Up the Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 9pm in Bergamo, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Friday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Atalanta vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Atalanta vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Atalanta vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Atalanta vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Canada Viewers

Atalanta vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Live audio commentary of Atalanta vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Atalanta vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

