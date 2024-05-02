Liverpool’s squad were put through their paces on Thursday ahead of Tottenham‘s visit on the weekend, with 24 players spotted as Jurgen Klopp watched on.

The Reds endured a tumultuous April to all but end their remaining silverware hopes, and now have only three games left in their season before they bid Klopp farewell.

Spurs’ visit on Sunday afternoon is the penultimate home match and only a few senior faces will be out of contention for the clash, and Conor Bradley is unlikely to be one of them following his training return.

As reported earlier on Thursday by This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch, the 20-year-old has recovered from his ankle injury and is back in the fold after missing the last four games.

He leaves Diogo Jota (hip), Thiago (hamstring), Ben Doak (MCL) and Joel Matip (ACL) behind in the treatment room.

Mo Salah looks happy to be in training as Liverpool prepare to face Tottenham on Sunday ?? pic.twitter.com/96VfsgTTXC — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 2, 2024

Mohamed Salah was in good spirits following the storm that was his interaction with Klopp at West Ham, which will leave a big spotlight on his involvement on Sunday.

Seventeen-year-old centre-back Amara Nallo was involved in Thursday’s session, as too were fellow academy members James McConnell and Kaide Gordon.

However, Bobby Clark was not involved and will not be for the remainder of the season after picking up an injury that has ended his breakout campaign prematurely.

As usual, the squad did some gym work and then trained on the outdoor pitches, with only Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson not spotted in the initial images and footage.

With a few days until the game, there could be a number of reasons why they were not spotted, and we will get an update on the squad from Klopp on Friday morning (9.45am BST) when he holds his press conference.

Liverpool squad spotted in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Gordon

Not in training: Jota, Thiago, Matip, Doak