Liverpool defender Conor Bradley has returned to training after recovering from an ankle problem sustained last month.

The 20-year-old has missed the Reds’ last four games as a result of the injury, which was sustained during last month’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

However, he is now back in training with his team-mates and could be in contention to face Tottenham on Sunday, in the 4.30pm kickoff.

Jurgen Klopp will provide a full update on the Northern Irishman’s fitness at his press conference on Friday (9.45am BST).

Bradley has enjoyed a breakout season for Liverpool this term, making 22 appearances in all competitions and contributing one goal and six assists.

He thrived after being thrust into the team in place of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold but it remains to be seen how frequently he might feature with the vice-captain now fit again.

But Klopp is sure to welcome a boost to his squad options as Liverpool look to finish his final season in charge strongly.

Bradley’s return coincides with the initial timeline the manager provided last month, with a comeback in the first week of May having been anticipated after he “overstretched the ligaments” in his ankle.

Beyond the visit of Spurs on Sunday, there are only two more games in the season – against Aston Villa and Wolves – and Bradley will be eager to sign off on a positive note.

The 20-year-old’s return leaves Diogo Jota (hip), Joel Matip (ACL), Thiago (hamstring) and Ben Doak (MCL) as the remaining members on the injury list.