With over a week between games, the Liverpool squad have been given some time away from the club, and that has taken Darwin Nunez to Barcelona and left Ibrahima Konate chasing the sun.

The Reds do not play again until Monday evening, with the trip to Aston Villa coming more than a week after the victory over Tottenham.

With plenty of time between games, the squad has been given some downtime and that will have seen a number of them jet off to various locations across Europe.

And that includes Nunez. The forward is in the headlines after deleting every trace of himself in a Liverpool kit on his Instagram account and amid speculation over his future.

He added fuel to that particular fire after sharing an Instagram story with Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo, the same club that the Uruguayan is being linked to – though could they really afford him?

The pair are international team-mates and met in Barcelona this week, which is bound to see certain publications jump on misleading headlines!

Elsewhere, Konate has taken himself off to a more tranquil destination, believed to be in France, to soak up the sun and relax before the final two games of the season and a Euros campaign.

A private plane and seemingly a pool all to himself, oh how the other half live!

Alexis Mac Allister, meanwhile, posted pictures of enjoying some family time, seemingly in London, which he will be soaking up knowing he is to compete in the Copa America with Argentina in the summer.

Kostas Tsimikas appeared to have the same idea to head to the capital, and his social caption of “better days will come” could hold plenty of significance!

Cody Gakpo, meanwhile, is savouring time with his newborn son Samuel, whose birth saw him miss the defeat at Everton:

The squad will be expected back in training later this week as they prepare for the final away game of the season, against an Aston Villa side who will play in Europe on Thursday evening.

Unai Emery’s side have a 4-2 scoreline to overturn at Olympiacos before their attention turns to securing fourth place in the Premier League – which they can do with one more win.