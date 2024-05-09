Fabio Carvalho has admitted to making a mistake in how he handled his withdrawal from international duty in 2022, but has made it clear which country he wishes to represent.

In November 2022, Carvalho pulled out of international duty with Portugal under-21s via a text message, leaving coach Rui Jorge “disappointed” by his conduct.

He has since failed to play any international football, but in an interview with the Echo, Carvalho acknowledged his mistake and pledged allegiance to Portugal.

Carvalho explained: “There was a little hiccup with Portugal, a little misunderstanding let’s say. It was my fault.

“There were other factors going into it, but I think the way I handled the situation because I had a family matter, wasn’t the best. But I’m still learning and I’ve learnt from my mistake.

“I want to play for Portugal. I have obviously played for England, but I don’t really have a British passport to play in European competitions or the World Cup.

“So I think that door is closed if I’m being honest with you.

“But I’m Portuguese and I want to play for Portugal. If they call me up, I’ll be willing to represent.”

The 21-year-old is Portuguese-born but he did represent England from U15 to U18 level, though his decision is clear and only time will tell if he earns a call-up.

Carvalho will return to Liverpool this summer for the start of pre-season, and he will have a new manager to impress after two loan spells in 2023/24.

The first half of the campaign was spent with Leipzig, which proved underwhelming, before a successful spell at Hull followed, where he made 20 appearances, scored nine goals and assisted two.

He recently said: “I’m just excited for the future. It’s not been great [so far], but in a way, that’s a good thing, depending on how you look at it. It can only get better.”