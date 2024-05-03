Fabio Carvalho is looking forward to a “fresh start” under a new manager at Liverpool, with the attacking midfielder hoping to impress during pre-season.

When Carvalho headed on loan to RB Leipzig and then, after a failed stint in Germany, switched to Hull in the Championship, his future seemed set.

But with Jurgen Klopp departing his post as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, there will undoubtedly be a shift in stance for many players in the squad.

Arne Slot is poised to take over as head coach, and speaking to the Liverpool Echo before the news of the Dutchman’s imminent announcement, Carvalho outlined his hopes for next season.

“The way I see it, it’s a fresh start. Not just for me, but obviously whoever comes in,” he explained.

“It’ll be a fresh start for me, and for the likes of Tyler [Morton] as well. We’ve just got to take the chances that come. Really grasp it and take it with both hands.

“Tyler and I have spoken [about the summer]. Especially after the news came out about Jurgen.

“We just spoke about what could potentially change at the club.

“Ultimately, it’s a fresh start for both of us. We’ll just go back there with nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Carvalho’s time at Leipzig was disappointing for all involved, heralding just three starts and 360 minutes on the pitch, but his move to Hull has been a revelation.

Nine goals and two assists have come in 19 games so far, all of which have been starts, with the 21-year-old thriving in a more central role as a false nine.

Hull head into the final day of the Championship with a chance of qualifying for the promotion playoffs, with Carvalho’s focus on Saturday’s trip to Plymouth before any thoughts shift to Liverpool.

“Obviously I want to break into the Liverpool first-team squad, into the starting XI as well,” he continued.

“For now, I’m focused on Hull City and getting promoted.

“I’m going to see how pre-season turns out and then we’ll make a decision [on my future] after that.”

He added: “There’s been a few highs, but a few lows as well [at Liverpool]. It’s been a learning curve.

“It’s all about learning, it’s all about improving. We’ve got the players I can learn from, the facilities, the coaches.

“I’m just excited for the future. It’s not been great [so far], but in a way, that’s a good thing, depending on how you look at it. It can only get better.”