Jurgen Klopp has confirmed three more coaches will leave Liverpool this summer, while revealing that the departing John Achterberg will join Saudi club Al-Ettifaq.

This summer will be a defining one for Liverpool whichever way you slice it, with Klopp leaving and along with him many of his staff.

Pepijn Lijnders and Vitor Matos are committed to be taking over as head coach and assistant at Red Bull Salzburg, while Peter Krawietz‘s future is expected to be tied to Klopp’s.

Leaving LFC

Jurgen Klopp – Manager

Pepijn Lijnders – Assistant manager (joins Salzburg as head coach)

Peter Krawietz – Assistant manager

Vitor Matos – Elite development coach (joins Salzburg as assistant)

John Achterberg – Head of goalkeeping (joins Al-Ettifaq as goalkeeping coach)

Jack Robinson – Assistant goalkeeping coach

Andreas Kornmayer – Head of fitness and conditioning

Andreas Schlumberger – Head of recovery and performance

Achterberg announced his own exit at the beginning of May, and in his final pre-match press conference, Klopp told reporters the goalkeeping coach will join Steven Gerrard‘s staff at Al-Ettifaq.

The manager also confirmed the news that head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer, head of recovery and performance Andreas Schlumberger and assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Robinson will be moving on.

All three were expected to be leaving, with Robinson’s exit exclusively reported by This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch.

But Klopp’s word makes it official, leaving more key roles to fill upon the appointment of Arne Slot as head coach.

“Johnny, John Achterberg, joins Stevie – good luck with that!” he joked.

“No, fantastic coach. He coached, on one day, 12 goalies. I didn’t know we had that many at the club! He coached everybody and their dogs, it was unbelievable.

“Jack Robinson is leaving as well, fantastic young goalie coach, the future is bright for him.

“Andreas Kornmayer will leave, future’s bright for him. He was Bayern Munich, Liverpool FC in the most successful spells you can have. That’s really cool.

“Dr Andreas Schlumberger will leave. So many people will leave, but it’s normal.

“They don’t leave because I go or whatever, but there’s a new start. And that’s fine.

“In football, if you want to be part of the football business, you need to be ready to move a lot, because usually you get the sack after half a year.

“Then you go on, next one, next one, and it’s always an experience. But we experienced eight-and-a-half years together, which is pretty special.

“Everybody is super thankful and appreciative of that. They all see it like that. They will be fine and I will follow whatever they will do.”