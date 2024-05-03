Jurgen Klopp has taken aim at FIFA and slammed suggestions that Premier League games might be staged in the United States in the future.

Lawyers representing world football’s governing body have recently admitted in court that rules barring domestic fixtures being played abroad could soon be relaxed.

And that is sure to be news to the ears of Premier League chiefs, who have long been keen on taking their product Stateside.

But Klopp is not impressed with that idea or its architects, and explained as much when asked about the chances of a move into football administration when his managerial career comes to a close.

He said: “No, I never thought about it but they will need people in a normal age knowing the business.

“But imagine me becoming FIFA president? It is obviously a well-paid job, that is why they all want to do it – not the official part obviously but you can make a living off it it looks like.

“I don’t think I will spend my lifetime on these kind of things. In the end one person cannot put it right as long as all the rest think ‘ah, it will be all right, they earn millions, let them play there’.

“‘Let’s do the first three matchdays in America’ – all really good ideas (sarcasm).

“Alone you can’t change anything. I probably wouldn’t survive in that sea of sharks. That is not the plan. I don’t think I will do that.”