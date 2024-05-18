With Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool as one of the most beloved and successful managers in the club’s history, Steven Gerrard has led calls for a statue.

Klopp’s legacy at Liverpool goes far beyond the trophies, with the German changing the culture at the club and, more importantly, restoring belief among the fans.

He departs on Sunday deserving to be acknowledged alongside the likes of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish as one of the most important figures in the history of the club.

And while Klopp is not officially retiring, Gerrard believes his service to Liverpool warrants a statue being erected outside Anfield.

“The biggest thing for me was obviously after the disappointment of 2014, when we came so close, there was a lot of pain and a lot of hurt,” he explained in an emotional video for Sky Sports.

“Myself, my family and obviously a lot of Liverpool fans, there was a lot of doubt after that moment, there was a lot of pain from times.

“And I just hope to god that there’s a statue in the making, and I hope it’s nearly ready.

“Because I think he deserves that stature at the club. You mention Shankly, Fagan, Benitez, all the ones that have delivered the big prizes at Liverpool, that comes with huge pressure.

“It’s very difficult to achieve those big accolades. He’s right up there alongside the best, for sure.”

Gerrard left Liverpool for LA Galaxy just months before Brendan Rodgers was sacked and Klopp was brought in, with the legendary midfielder on record in confirming he would have stayed if that had happened sooner.

As he continued his reflection as part of Sky Sports’ must-watch video, the 43-year-old recalled his only time playing under Klopp – in a friendly against Sydney FC in Australia in 2017.

“We were invited to represent the first team, myself and Jamie [Carragher], in Australia for an exhibition match,” he said.

“Jurgen took the team, so we got a small segment of what it would be like when he’s standing in front of you and he’s giving you the tactics and the plan.

“I remember sitting there thinking to myself ‘I would pay any amount of money, and I would do anything for anyone, if I could represent this guy for one year’.

“That’s what I was thinking when I was sitting in the room.

“This was a friendly match, this was an exhibition, but I flew into that game like it was a cup final!”

There are already statues of Shankly, Paisley and founder John Houlding outside Anfield, while the Centenary Stand was renamed the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand in 2017.