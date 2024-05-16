★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverpool FC vs. Wolves Premier League Matchday Programme
LFC VS. WOLVES PROGRAMME

KLOPP’S LAST GAME SOUVENIR

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 5, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp waves to supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-2. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield farewell plans revealed – we will all be in tears!

Sunday is going to be an emotional rollercoaster, first, we have the final game of the season to get through before the tributes to Jurgen Klopp start in earnest.

Nearly nine years after the German led the team for the first time, the curtain will fall on his very last when Wolves make the trip to Merseyside on Sunday afternoon.

The occasion will be broadcast live in the UK, ensuring thousands do not miss a moment that we have all been dreading.

This Is Anfield understands there will be a mosaic which will be in more than just the Kop – an eye-catching tribute for the manager!

And as has become customary for those leaving the club, Klopp will be handed a framed collage of his achievements, as per the Echo – and the same will be expected for his departing backroom staff.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 5, 2024: Fans take a selfie in front of the Jurgen Klopp Manager of Liverpool mural before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)

A guard of honour will also be given, and you can safely bet on a number of laps of honour, too – from the players, Klopp and the coaching staff.

A speech is expected from the German, though some tears may come into play as he addresses a crowd who have witnessed it all under his tutelage.

There will not be a dry eye in the place!

In a way, it feels like no amount of tributes can truly pay homage to what Klopp has given Liverpool for close to nine years, but Anfield will certainly do its best.

His song, and various tributes to his success, will reverberate around the ground across Sunday, and this is surely the only time Klopp will accept the fans focusing on him rather than the team!

The day is coming whether we want it to or not – but how did the time fly by so fast?

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024