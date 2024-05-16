Sunday is going to be an emotional rollercoaster, first, we have the final game of the season to get through before the tributes to Jurgen Klopp start in earnest.

Nearly nine years after the German led the team for the first time, the curtain will fall on his very last when Wolves make the trip to Merseyside on Sunday afternoon.

The occasion will be broadcast live in the UK, ensuring thousands do not miss a moment that we have all been dreading.

This Is Anfield understands there will be a mosaic which will be in more than just the Kop – an eye-catching tribute for the manager!

And as has become customary for those leaving the club, Klopp will be handed a framed collage of his achievements, as per the Echo – and the same will be expected for his departing backroom staff.

A guard of honour will also be given, and you can safely bet on a number of laps of honour, too – from the players, Klopp and the coaching staff.

A speech is expected from the German, though some tears may come into play as he addresses a crowd who have witnessed it all under his tutelage.

There will not be a dry eye in the place!

In a way, it feels like no amount of tributes can truly pay homage to what Klopp has given Liverpool for close to nine years, but Anfield will certainly do its best.

His song, and various tributes to his success, will reverberate around the ground across Sunday, and this is surely the only time Klopp will accept the fans focusing on him rather than the team!

The day is coming whether we want it to or not – but how did the time fly by so fast?