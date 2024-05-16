Jurgen Klopp‘s final game in charge will be shown live in the UK after final TV selections were made just days out from the clash.

And then there was one. Not for the first time, Liverpool host Wolves in the final game of the season – though this time it holds a different significance.

Emotions will be high as Klopp bids farewell to Anfield on the weekend, and the Sky Sports cameras will be there to document the occasion.

There had been some doubts if the Reds would be selected, but they join Man City, who meet West Ham, and Chelsea, who host Bournemouth, in Sky’s three live spots.

Arsenal‘s meeting with Everton, meanwhile, is to be broadcast by TNT Sports.

Every game kicks off on Sunday at 4pm (BST), and with relegation and the top four places all but confirmed, Liverpool’s fixture was the obvious choice for Sky.

It means Klopp’s final game at the helm will be broadcast live in the UK, and fans can tune into Sky Sports Premier League from 3pm (BST).

But the match will not be the only tribute on the channel, with ‘Klopp: He Made The People Happy’ following immediately after the game, with players and supporters sending in their messages for Klopp.

It promises to be quite the day as Liverpool bid farewell to an irreplaceable manager who has lifted seven major trophies in eight-and-a-half-years at the club.

Tears will be flowing in the stands and on the pitch, and let’s hope the team give Klopp one final reason to celebrate – though we’re sure the fist pumps will make one final appearance irrespective of the result!