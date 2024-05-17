Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to club staff after they all got together for a final group photo to commemorate the manager’s “special” reign at Liverpool.

Klopp has always been quick to shine the spotlight on those whose work goes unnoticed, and one of his final acts will be fondly remembered by all those who got to be part of the moment.

Earlier this week footage emerged on social media of the manager taking in Anfield on his own, but his reason for being there was for an event with the club’s staff.

The trophies won under the German’s tutelage were proudly on display as he and the staff came together for a special photo, which we now have the privilege of seeing.

With Klopp standing on the steps above the pieces of silverware he has brought to the club, he was flanked on either side by the club’s staff.

In a note on the photo, Klopp penned: “Thanks for your amazing support over these most special 9 years.”

Liverpool’s VP of communications, Craig Evans, went further by posting a video of the moment on X.

Evans’s post read: “Our last staff photograph with Jurgen and his winning silverware taken at Anfield this week.

“Proud and privileged to have been here throughout his whole tenure.”

The touching goodbye earlier this week also involved a Q&A at Anfield as Klopp and the club’s staff mutually thanked one another for the journey they’ve been on.

It is one part of an extended farewell for the 56-year-old, who is expected to give a speech after the Wolves match on Sunday – how are we going to keep it together?

Plans for his Anfield farewell are also to include a pre-match mosaic, This Is Anfield understands, and a guard of honour will be given by the players for Klopp and his staff.