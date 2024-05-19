Jurgen Klopp‘s booming laugh is something we will certainly miss, but so are the moments where he made us laugh – and his press conferences were full of such instances.

Although admitting on his first day that he did not have full command of the English language, Klopp never struggled to connect with the fans and the media.

Charismatic and open, Klopp commanded the room and gave us remarkable and insightful answers from the off, but he also had us laughing with him, too.

On This Is Anfield’s YouTube channel, we have put together a video of some of his funniest moments, and it is bound to pick up your mood considering how emotional his departure is making us all!

From quips over his new club apparel to his obsession over a particular set of headphones, and a jab at the media when a young fan asks for his autograph, Klopp never failed to entertain.

The most memorable moment, though, has to be when he misunderstood the word ‘brain fog’ during a press conference.

“Why can everyone say the word and then if I say it, it’s not okay?” he asked his press officer.

Clarifying the word, he said: “Brain f**k,” to which the room burst into laughter.

“No, brain fog,” came the clarification, and you can visibly see the moment it sinks in for Klopp.

The German always lit up a room, whether that was his intention or not, and his presence will be missed in so many ways.

Hopefully his new Instagram account, which has amassed 1.5 million followers in less than 24 hours, will still give us some funny Klopp moments to hang onto as his chapter at the club comes to a close.